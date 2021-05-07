PLEASANT HILLS (KDKA) – Numerous fire departments are on the scene of a three-alarm fire a the Pleasant Bar on Old Clairton Road.

According to firefighters on the scene, the fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. in the kitchen of the establishment.

Crews are currently using chainsaws in the roof in an effort to get the flames out of there.

The bar is along Old Clairton Road off of Route 51 in Pleasant Hills.

No injuries have been reported and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

However, according to the Pleasant Bar’s social media pages, they were looking to open their doors this morning around 7:00 a.m. and planned to bring back its breakfast offers.

