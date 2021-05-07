By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mayor Bill Peduto dropped a hint on Thursday that Independence Day in Pittsburgh could be a big one.
The mayor said he is talking with County Executive Rich Fitzgerald on how to safely host a holiday celebration downtown.
He believes that the Fourth of July could be a huge step in getting the city back to normal.
"Making sure that the health and safety of the people is the first thought and then being able to make it so we have more opportunities to gather, we'll help to lead until July," he said. "I think people will start feeling that comfort of coming back and being with other people in downtown Pittsburgh."
While nothing is official, past Fourth of July festivities brought tens of thousands of people to Point State Park.