By: KDKA-TV Digital Content Producer Heather Lang
IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County animal rescue is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who abandoned two dogs on the side of a road.READ MORE: Furry Tails: Buddy, The ‘Fighter,’ Begins Long Road To Recovery After Being Tortured, Set On Fire
According to Cross Your Paws rescue, “Bark” and “Lois Lane” were found abandoned on Brunazzi Road in the area of Sutersville.
The only thing left with them – an open bag of dog food.
The female dog did not appear to have any outward signs of injuries or ailments, but the male has a large wound on the top of his muzzle and some injuries and lost fur to his back and tail.
The rescue says they will provide a $500 reward to anyone with information on who abandoned the pups.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24