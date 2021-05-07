CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Cross Your Paws Rescue, Furry Tails, Irwin, Local TV, Sutersville, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV Digital Content Producer Heather Lang

IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County animal rescue is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who abandoned two dogs on the side of a road.

According to Cross Your Paws rescue, “Bark” and “Lois Lane” were found abandoned on Brunazzi Road in the area of Sutersville.

(Photos Courtesy: Cross Your Paws)

The only thing left with them – an open bag of dog food.

The female dog did not appear to have any outward signs of injuries or ailments, but the male has a large wound on the top of his muzzle and some injuries and lost fur to his back and tail.

(Photos Courtesy: Cross Your Paws)

(Photos Courtesy: Cross Your Paws)

The rescue says they will provide a $500 reward to anyone with information on who abandoned the pups.
_____________________________________________________________________________________

