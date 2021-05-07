By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hershey is recalling some of its squeeze bottles of chocolate shell topping because they were incorrectly filled with another one of their products.

The company says that other topping is made with almonds, which could be dangerous for people who have nut allergies.

The company says 1,700 bottles labeled “Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping” were accidentally filled instead with its “Heath Shell Topping,” which contains almonds as an ingredient.

The product was sold in 7.25-oz. bottles with the UPC code 346000.

The bottles were shipped nationwide between April 15 and May 3, 2021, and have the product code 25JSAS1.

There have been no reports of illness from the product.

Anyone who bought one of the bottles should contact Hershey Consumer Relations for a full refund. They can be reached at 1-866-528-6848.

For more information on this recall, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website here.