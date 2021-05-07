By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A stalemate continues over the fate of the Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh's Schenley Park.
The city’s Art Commission voted to remove the statue because of Columbus’ history of torture and slavery.
The Italian Sons and Daughters of America sued to keep the statue, saying the allegations about Columbus aren't true. They say he is an important symbol of Italian heritage.
A judge ordered the two sides to compromise.
The Italian Sons and Daughters of America offered to erect a statue of a Native American nearby, but the city said no to that.
Meantime, the statue remains wrapped and taped.