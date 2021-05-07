By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Republican lawmakers are introducing a bill that would ban Pennsylvania from requiring "vaccine passports."
The legislation would prevent the state, counties, municipalities and school districts from needing proof of vaccinations.
Supporters say they're introducing the bill because of concerns with privacy and government intrusion.
Governor Tom Wolf has not announced any plans to require “vaccine passports” at a state level.