CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Governor Tom Wolf has not announced any plans to require "vaccine passports" at a state level.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Harrisburg, Local TV, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Republican lawmakers are introducing a bill that would ban Pennsylvania from requiring “vaccine passports.”

READ MORE: Strange Line Of Lights Reported Across Sky By People In Western Pennsylvania

The legislation would prevent the state, counties, municipalities and school districts from needing proof of vaccinations.

READ MORE: 11-Year-Old Boy In Stable Condition After Being Shot By Stray Bullet In Upper Hill District

Supporters say they’re introducing the bill because of concerns with privacy and government intrusion.

MORE NEWS: Westmoreland County Board Of Elections: 178 Mail-In Ballots, 13 Absentee Ballots Will Be Re-Sent Due To Error

Governor Tom Wolf has not announced any plans to require “vaccine passports” at a state level.