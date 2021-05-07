By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,986 new Coronavirus cases and 47 additional deaths.READ MORE: Judge Orders City, Italian Sons And Daughters Of America To Compromise Over Columbus Statue
This brings the statewide total to 1,169,678 cases and 26,494 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,047 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 448 patients are in ICUs.
The state says 9,041,237 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 3,774,492 people are fully vaccinated. That represents 43.4% of the population. Gov. Wolf recently said that once 70% of the population is vaccinated, the mask mandate will be lifted.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.
#COVID19 Update (as of 5/7/21 at 12:00 am):
• 2,986 additional positive cases of COVID-19
• 1,169,678 total cases statewide
• 26,494 deaths statewide
• 9,041,237 doses of vaccine have been administered (through 5/7/21)
More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEXREAD MORE: Sheriff: 2-Year-Old West Virginia Girl Drowns In Pond Near Home
— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 7, 2021
If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard
There are 4,449,653 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.
There have been 71,146 cases among residents and 14,929 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,178 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.
The state also reports 27,966 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.MORE NEWS: Duquesne University Graduate Honored For Recovery After Traumatic Brain Injury
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: