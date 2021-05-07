By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,986 new Coronavirus cases and 47 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,169,678 cases and 26,494 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,047 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 448 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 9,041,237 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 3,774,492 people are fully vaccinated. That represents 43.4% of the population. Gov. Wolf recently said that once 70% of the population is vaccinated, the mask mandate will be lifted.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,449,653 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 71,146 cases among residents and 14,929 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,178 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 27,966 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

