PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 242-count federal indictment was unsealed Thursday against a 78-year-old Pittsburgh-area physician accused of illegally distributing opioids and healthcare fraud.
The indictment alleges John Keun Sang Lee of Venetia, who owns Jefferson Pain and Rehabilitation Center, gave oxycodone to five people but not for medical purposes.
Lee is also accused of defrauding Medicare and Medicaid by submitting claims for steroid injections prosecutors say weren't reasonable or necessary.
If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine or both.