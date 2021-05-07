CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen in the Oakland area.

Police say 16-year-old Siobhan Barnett was last seen Thursday afternoon in Oakland.

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police)

She is known to frequent the South Side, North Side and Carrick areas.

Barnett is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has braided hair.

She was last seen wearing a black bonnet multicolored specs, a black sweatshirt and glasses.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.