By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen in the Oakland area.

Police say 16-year-old Siobhan Barnett was last seen Thursday afternoon in Oakland.

She is known to frequent the South Side, North Side and Carrick areas.

Barnett is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has braided hair.

She was last seen wearing a black bonnet multicolored specs, a black sweatshirt and glasses.

SVU detectives seek the public’s help locating a missing juvenile. Siobhan Barnett, 16, is 5’7”, around 180lbs.

She was last see May 6th in the Oakland area.

If you know of her whereabouts call SVU detectives at (412) 323-7141. https://t.co/A8lEwnMjnz pic.twitter.com/c5u9Tww06r — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) May 7, 2021

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.