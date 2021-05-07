By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three Pittsburgh Police officers are being applauded after they helped save the life of a baby rushed to their station.
Police say Officers Charles King, Ryan Tranter and Eric Defeo were at the Zone 1 station when a woman and her brother ran in for help after a 2-month-old baby girl in their care stopped breathing.
Police say Officer Defeo notified dispatch and called medics to the station while Officer King checked the baby’s airway before beginning chest compressions. Within less than 2 minutes, police say the baby girl was breathing on her own.
By the time medics arrived on scene to evaluate her, she was crying — and breathing. Police say she was taken to Children's Hospital in stable condition.
“Congratulations officers and thanks to all of our Public Safety partners for working together to save a young life!” Pittsburgh Police wrote on Facebook.