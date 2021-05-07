PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet is calling a program to teach Wilkinsburg’s junior high and senior high students a big success.
Five years ago, Wilkinsburg was struggling to educate students, so officials reached a deal to send some to Pittsburgh Public Schools. All involved say it’s been a huge success and want it to continue another five years.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Sports Teams Weighing Options Of Opening Full Capacity Sections For Vaccinated Fans
Hundreds of Wilkinsburg students are given the opportunity to take advantage of programs offered in Pittsburgh Public Schools. The opportunities include magnet schools, special education and The Pittsburgh Promise.READ MORE: Teacher At Pittsburgh Dilworth Is Role Model To Students In And Outside Classroom
“We have our students at 13 different buildings in the PPS system. We’ve had two valedictorians. We have students at CAPA. We have one or two going all the way to Brashear, so it’s working really, really well,” said Ed Donovan, president of the Wilkinsburg school board.MORE NEWS: Pfizer Seeks Full FDA Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine
The two school boards will meet jointly next week to discuss the future of the program. In June, the boards hope to give final approval to extend the program another five years.