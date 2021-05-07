PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently announced that Yankees and Mets fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon be able to fill up parts of its stadiums in just a few weeks.

Could we see the same thing happen in Pittsburgh? The Pirates, Penguins and Steelers say they’re weighing their options.

“Whether it’s opening up to 100 percent or maintaining social distancing of 3 feet — we will see what the fan sentiments are,” said Marcy McGovern with the Pirates.

The Pirates said they will know more next month. The Penguins are also looking into things.

“We are up to 25 percent and looking to increase capacity for the playoffs but have to follow guidelines from the NHL,” said Rich Hixon with the Penguins.

The Steelers still have several months before it’s time to bring fans back in the fall, but they’re already considering every scenario when it comes to seating.

“Continue to follow what we learn from our neighbors and follow the guidelines from the NFL. The next month or two are crucial,” said Jimmie Sacco with the Steelers.

While our teams are weighing capacity options, they’re also considering incentives for those who get the shot, similar to what the Mets and Yankees are doing. In New York, they’re offering free tickets to fans who get vaccinated at their ballparks before the games.

“Opening in June, if we open at 100 percent capacity, incentives for vaccinated people may be in play,” said McGovern.

“Looking at all opportunities, we will continue to look at all opportunities to get more people vaccinated,” said Hixon.

Meantime, the Steelers are hopeful we are where we need to be come September, but will continue looking at all options when it comes to incentives over the next few months.