By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sanders Barber, a man accused of killing a woman in Homewood in April, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree murder and one firearm charge.
Barber appeared before a judge on Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to both charges.
In April 2020, Barber was arrested in New Jersey by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force with help from state police.
Barber was accused and arrested in the shooting death of Shade-a Johnson in March 2020 in the 7000 block of Monticello Street.
He will serve a sentence of 15 to 40 years in the Pennsylvania State Penitentiary.