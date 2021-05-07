By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The SouthSide Works wants to get people to come together for free events this summer.
The empty lot next to the Hyatt House Hotel along the riverfront will be spruced up for free movies and music.
It will be the home to "Music on the Mon" and "Movies on the Mon."
The music will take place on Friday nights, along with a couple of Saturday shows, beginning July 2.
"Movies on the Mon" will have films that were shot in and around Pittsburgh.
Those movies will be screened every Wednesday night, beginning on July 7.