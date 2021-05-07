By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People in southwestern Pennsylvania reported seeing a strange line of lights in the sky.
People took to Twitter on Friday to see if others saw what they claimed: a line of lights shooting across the night sky.
@WPXI @KDKA @WTAE at a backyard bonfire in southside slopes when we all look up and see this line of lights through the sky. Plz investigate. pic.twitter.com/jEw1XbjHyP
— Hannah Grubow (@HannahGrubow) May 8, 2021
I just saw a series of lights fly in a line over the south side @WPXI @KDKA about 30 or so lights in a straight line. Looked too high to be drones
— Chipp McCapp (@JohnZSays) May 8, 2021
But it is not an alien invasion. KDKA meteorologist Ray Petelin said the line of lights was caused by SpaceX’s Starlink satellites.