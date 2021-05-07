CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
No, it is not an alien invasion.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People in southwestern Pennsylvania reported seeing a strange line of lights in the sky.

(Photo Credit: Submitted)

People took to Twitter on Friday to see if others saw what they claimed: a line of lights shooting across the night sky.

But it is not an alien invasion. KDKA meteorologist Ray Petelin said the line of lights was caused by SpaceX’s Starlink satellites.