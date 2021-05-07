By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — An 11-year-old boy is in stable condition after being shot by a stray bullet in the Upper Hill District.
Pittsburgh police say officers responded to calls for reports of shots fired in 700 block of Anaheim Street around 5:45 p.m. on Friday.
Officers found shell casings but no victims, law enforcement said.
Just before 6:15 p.m., police said they learned that an 11-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital by family members after he was shot in the abdomen.
Police said they believe the boy was shot by a stray bullet from gunfire between individuals who were not known to him.