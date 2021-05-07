PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teacher at Pittsburgh Dilworth has a role that reaches far beyond the classroom.

A sign outside Pittsburgh Dilworth says “PPS heroes work here,” and social studies teacher Clifford Perkins has received praise for being exactly that.

“He’s one of those go-to staff members that you can count on,” said Dilworth Principal Dr. Monica Lamar.

The veteran teacher of 10 years is someone the staff can always lean on.

“He’s a steady attender, which is so important because that’s how we can depend upon you,” said Lamar. “He’s recognized for his ability to support students and whatever they might need to be successful.”

Perkins is always stepping in wherever he’s needed, like taking over a class for a lesson on financial literacy on Friday. He’s also been a father figure to students, including some who have lost their parents to violence.

“Things like tying a tie, mannerisms, chivalry, opening doors, being respectful, being polite, talking accountably,” said Perkins, “those are all things that if I model them, the hope is that they can grasp on to those.”

He is also a role model and mentor for boys of color.

“Because there is a lack of Black male teachers, we need to be seen as leaders,” he said. “We need to be seen as administrators. We need to be seen in the front of the educational experience.”

Perkins said he has dreams of being a principal one day.