By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY. Pa. (KDKA) — The Board of Elections of Westmoreland County announced some mail-in and absentee ballots will be re-sent to voters due to an error.
The board says a district judge race was omitted from 178 mail-in ballots and 13 absentee ballots for four precincts in Mt. Pleasant township. The precincts include Ridgeview, Mammoth, United and Westmoreland Homestead.
The county said it has notified those voters that corrected ballots are coming next week.
“The County would urge those impacted voters, who have received a ballot with the omitted Magisterial District Judge race to not return that ballot, but rather to return the corrected ballot once it is received by the voter,” the board said in a release.