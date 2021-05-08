By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

AVON LAKE, Ohio (KDKA) – Well, this is certainly one way to say "I spilled my beer."
A video from the Avon Lake Police Department shows a beer truck slamming into a home near Cleveland.
According to police, a car ran a stop sign, the truck then swerved to avoid the car, lost control, and then hit the house.
The driver was taken to a hospital to get checked out and no one inside the home was injured.