By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 246 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 2,610 New Coronavirus Cases, 44.1% Of Adult Pennsylvanians Fully Vaccinated
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 147 are confirmed and 99 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from four months to 94 years with a median age of 34 years.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Safely Locate Previously Missing Teen Siobhan Barnett
All four COVID-19 related deaths reported happened in May, according to the Health Department. One of the deaths was associated with a long-term care facility. Among the deceased, two people were in their 50s, one person was in their 60s and one person was in their 70s.
There have been 6,867 total hospitalizations and 98,969 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,900.MORE NEWS: Some Officials Urge Pennsylvanians To 'Vote No' On Disaster Declaration Constitutional Amendments On The Ballot
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: