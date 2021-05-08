By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The plaza at Hazelwood Green officially opens today.
The new plaza is located next to the former mill structure on the LTV Steel site.
It will act as an event and activity space for both community members and workers at CMU's nearby robotics institute.
A community celebration takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Activities include a historical tour of Hazelwood, live performances and an aluminum casting workshop.
Food and drinks will be available.