By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In just a matter of weeks, Pennsylvania will be lifting all of its restrictions with the exception of the mask order.

So, what does this mean for concerts?

Our sports teams say they are already getting interest from musicians and promoters.

“Most of those are looking more toward the fall and spring of 2022. A number of those have been announced. But as of now, the artists are hopeful that we can be at 100% capacity and be ready to go when they come to town,” said Rich Hixon, Senior Vice President of Facilities with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“The nice thing is that the phone is ringing in respect to promoters and artists looking at all three of our venues for the near future. So we are all looking forward to live music returning to Pittsburgh, but nothing official to announce today,” said Marcy McGovern, Senior Vice President of Legal and People & Culture of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

As for the Steelers, they say “stay tuned.”