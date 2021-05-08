CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC is once again minimizing costs for its members seeking COVID-19 treatment.

The waiver extension covers co-insurance costs and co-pays for in-network and inpatient COVID-19 treatment.

The waiver also applies to telehealth or virtual visits, which have become more popular during the pandemic.

The extension will last through July 20.