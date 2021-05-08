By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC is once again minimizing costs for its members seeking COVID-19 treatment.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 246 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total To 98,969
The waiver extension covers co-insurance costs and co-pays for in-network and inpatient COVID-19 treatment.READ MORE: Some Officials Urge Pennsylvanians To 'Vote No' On Disaster Declaration Constitutional Amendments On The Ballot
The waiver also applies to telehealth or virtual visits, which have become more popular during the pandemic.MORE NEWS: Some Pittsburgh-Area Sports Teams Say They Are Getting Tentative Interest From Music Artists, Promoters
The extension will last through July 20.