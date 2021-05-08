By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers’ Offensive Tackle Zach Banner once again got involved to support the local community.

On Friday, Banner hosted a Mother’s Day dinner for MOM’s Group Inc., a Pittsburgh nonprofit organization made up of women and mothers who have been affected by and lost loved ones to gun violence.

“It was my honor to host them for a Mother’s Day dinner and hear their stories and thoughts on ending gun violence,” Banner wrote on Twitter, adding, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the superhero Moms around the world. Especially these ones.”

Last night I had the amazing opportunity to meet MOM’s Group Inc, a nonprofit made up of women from Pittsburgh who have lost their sons and loved ones to gun violence. pic.twitter.com/tskX99EL16 — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) May 8, 2021

The USC Shoah Foundation retweeted Banners’ tweets, saying “We were lucky enough to partner a few weeks ago with

@ZBNFL -and are following his work closely. We all have a platform to use our voices. #NeverAgain.”

We were lucky enough to partner a few weeks ago with @ZBNFL -and are following his work closely. We all have a platform to use our voices. #NeverAgain https://t.co/2RuzoxRvSF — USC Shoah Foundation (@USCShoahFdn) May 8, 2021

Banner has been known to give back to causes and groups in Pittsburgh before.

In December of last year, he gave up part of a game check to the Tree of Life Synagogue.