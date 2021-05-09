By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHITEHALL BOROUGH (KDKA) — The Whitehall Borough Police Department has a new Chief.
On Saturday, the department announced on its Facebook page that Deputy Chief Jason Gagorik had been promoted to Chief of Police.
He was sworn in on May 5.
Gagorik began his career with Whitehall Borough Police in 2002 and has served as a sergeant, Deputy Chief of Police and the Borough's Emergency Management Coordinator.
His promotion comes as the former Whitehall Borough Chief, Keith Henderson, retired earlier this month.