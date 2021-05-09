CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEANNETTE (KDKA) – The Jeannette City School District and Hayden’s Pharmacy are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, May 13.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for students 16 and older, families, and the rest of the community.

It will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the Jeannette High School gym.

They are asking those wanting to get vaccinated to schedule an appointment and parents of students to fill out a consent form.

Registration and consent forms can be found by following this link.