By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEANNETTE (KDKA) – The Jeannette City School District and Hayden's Pharmacy are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, May 13.
The clinic will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for students 16 and older, families, and the rest of the community.
It will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the Jeannette High School gym.
They are asking those wanting to get vaccinated to schedule an appointment and parents of students to fill out a consent form.
Registration and consent forms can be found by following this link.