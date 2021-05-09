SEWICKLEY (KDKA) — It was once just an idea, for a Sewickley mother to design and make her own shoes but in a few short years, she’s made it a reality and a thriving store.

Moyjoyinade Abolarin started with biology and pre-med track. Then she got a master’s degree in IT. The Nigerian native worked in the field for years before deciding she wanted to pursue another passion.

“While I was at work, I used to draw shoes, owning a shoe business, or getting the right shoes that would fit me,” she said.

Abolarin started making them for a small group of friends and family before going all in and creating JoJo Shoes.

“I figured it’s more economical to produce in larger quantities than in this, so I said let me start with three designs,” Abolarin said.

She now has more than 60 designs but it was a roll of the dice to get it going. She had to invest part of her 401k to start the business in 2017.

“I’m like you know what I’d rather do it and fail than not do it and regret not doing it,” Abolarin said while shoes her shoe designs.

It wasn’t easy to start. She faced her fair share of challenges.

“The first time I went to a show shoe, I sold nothing,” Abolarin said.

The mother of three stuck with it and moved into a shared store on Walnut Street in Sewickley in 2019.

“I wanted something I love doing. I wanted to enjoy working and not just feel like I’m working all the time,” Abolarin said.

Her next hope is to move into her own storefront and get her designs into other businesses.

“I love this so much. I wouldn’t change it for anything. I wouldn’t go back to earning six figures,” she did inside the Sewickley store.

Learn more about the shoes here.