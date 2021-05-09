By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With it being Mother’s Day weekend, while it’s a day to celebrate moms, it can also be hard for single mothers.
On Saturday, local groups decided they wanted to give moms the night off.
Volunteers made more than 100 meals and delivered them all across Allegheny County.
Organizers say it’s important to them that all mothers feel loved and supported on Mother’s Day.
In addition to the meals, the moms and their families were treated to a virtual party with prizes for everyone.