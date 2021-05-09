By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — During the first and second World War, Americans grew victory gardens.
On Saturday, the Moon Township Garden Club renewed the idea, but for the pandemic.
The club gave away hundreds of plants so that people can grow their vegetables this year, but that’s not all.
“We’re trying to get people interested in growing vegetables, and we’re calling it ‘Victory Over COVID’ for this year. We’re giving everybody a tomato, a pepper, and either a squash or a cucumber. There’s three vegetables seeds in there, two flower seeds, and if you want, we also have the milkweed seeds that attract butterflies,” said Diane Haney.
This is just one of the many events the club has planned to celebrate its 100th anniversary.