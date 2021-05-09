CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FOREST/VENANGO COUNTIES (KDKA) — This Mother’s Day is cool and rainy in Pittsburgh, but it beats having to deal with snow — like some Pennsylvanians are having to deal with right now.

National Weather Service Pittsburgh is reporting some areas in Northwestern Pennsylvania are seeing light snow and rain, especially near I-80.

Some KDKA viewers are experiencing snow in Tionesta in Forest County and in Seneca in Venango County.

(Photo Credit: KDKA viewer)

(Photo Credit: KDKA Viewer)

