By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FOREST/VENANGO COUNTIES (KDKA) — This Mother’s Day is cool and rainy in Pittsburgh, but it beats having to deal with snow — like some Pennsylvanians are having to deal with right now.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Mother’s Day Forecast
National Weather Service Pittsburgh is reporting some areas in Northwestern Pennsylvania are seeing light snow and rain, especially near I-80.
Merry Christmas….oh wait it is Mother's Day…oh well, I hope some moms are enjoying the wet snow near I-80. pic.twitter.com/dOZaN7ZoJ8
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 9, 2021
Some KDKA viewers are experiencing snow in Tionesta in Forest County and in Seneca in Venango County.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.