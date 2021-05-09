By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins announced on Sunday that they have recalled goaltender Emil Larmi and defensemen Juuso Riikola and Yannick Weber from the taxi squad.

The team also announced that goaltenders Alex D’Orio and Maxime Lagace’s status as emergency recalls has been changed to regular recalls.

Teams that qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs are permitted to carry an extended roster rather than a taxi squad.

Riikola and Weber each played two games for the Penguins this past season.

If Riikola were to dress in the playoffs, it would be his Stanley Cup Playoff debut.

Weber has played in 42 Stanley Cup Playoff games between Montreal, Vancouver, and Nashville, scoring four goals and two assists.

The Penguins also reassigned defenseman Josh Maniscalco to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

On Saturday, the Penguins clinched the MassMutual East Division title, giving them home-ice advantage through at least the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.