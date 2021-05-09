By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mother’s Day forecast is likely to include soaking rain. Expect steady rain most of the day.

It will be chilly too, with most of the day in the 40’s.

We won’t hit 50 until this evening.

It starts to get a little warmer through the week, but stays below average.

Monday and Tuesday will bring temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50’s.

Temperatures will increase into the 60’s by Wednesday, lasting through Saturday.

Most of the week will be dry, outside of some light rain possible Tuesday.

