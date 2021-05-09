By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for the man at the center of a standoff with officers in Beltzhoover on Saturday night.

The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night on Freeland Street.

Police were called to the house of a reported domestic assault.

A woman was treated at the scene with injuries to her face.

SWAT officers were called to the scene after believing the man was barricaded inside the residence.

Police say after two hours, officers determined the house was empty.

The investigation is ongoing.

