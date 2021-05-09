By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A crash has shut down Ohio River Boulevard at Fisk Avenue.READ MORE: Sen. Bob Casey To Introduce Two Police Reform Bills
Police, fire, and EMS are currently on the scene of the two-vehicle crash.READ MORE: 'I Wouldn’t Go Back To Earning Six Figures': Sewickley Mother Follows Her Dreams To Design Shoes
The condition of those involved is unknown at this time.MORE NEWS: Jeannette High School And Hayden's Pharmacy Hosting COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details