By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — West Mifflin Borough Police Department is requesting the public's help in helping identify a person related to an active, ongoing case.
Police say that an individual was spotted at a residence on Donna Avenue in West Mifflin early on Saturday morning.
Police say that they cannot provide any more information about the case at this time.
If you know anything about the individual or the incident in question, you are asked to call the West Mifflin Borough Police Department at (412) 461 3125 or leave a tip online.