All four people were trapped by the rising waters below a train trestle. 
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — The torrential rain storms caused massive problems in parts of Western Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Four people had to be rescued after their vehicles got stuck in rising flood waters.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, crews were called to Lafayette Street in the Mahoningtown section of New Castle.

