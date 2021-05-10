By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — The torrential rain storms caused massive problems in parts of Western Pennsylvania on Sunday.
Four people had to be rescued after their vehicles got stuck in rising flood waters.
Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, crews were called to Lafayette Street in the Mahoningtown section of New Castle.
All four people were trapped by the rising waters below a train trestle.