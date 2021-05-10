By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new push to get people vaccinated against COVID-19 is starting today.
This is really convenient for shoppers at Giant Eagle. People needing the vaccine can walk right in and get it. They no longer need an appointment.
This move will allow more and more people to get vaccinated.
Giant Eagle says it’s for anyone 18 and older. They can get the vaccine at any of the company’s in-store pharmacy locations.
Last week, the company announced it would be joining the list of pharmacies accepting walk-in appointments.
They ask that you bring a valid form of identification and medical insurance information.
The vaccine will be administered during pharmacy hours, which may vary from store hours.
Giant Eagle says specific appointments will no longer be available to schedule.
For more information, patients can reach out to a Giant Eagle Pharmacy location or click here.