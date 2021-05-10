By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — On Monday, students at Thomas Jefferson High School got a close-up look at AHN’s life flight helicopter.READ MORE: Mother Pleads For Answers In 21-Year-Old Son's Unsolved 2019 Murder
The crew landed the chopper in a field at the school for a hands-on lesson about what they do each day.READ MORE: Five Month Closure Of Fort Duquesne Boulevard Begins This Week
The school says it is part of a program that allows students to take an in-depth look at career paths they are interested in.
“This appeared in a period called PLT, which is personalized learning time, so students who are interested in this field or in this work down the road are able to come out here and learn from the professionals that do that type of work,” said Adam Knaresborough, Assistant Principal of Thomas Jefferson High School. “So it’s a great experience for our students, a lot to be learned today, and we’re excited to see the helicopter land on campus.”MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 2-Day Total Of 2,399 New Cases, 18 Additional Deaths
The school says it has other events like this to help students figure out what careers they want to pursue.