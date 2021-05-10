By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence after being involved in a rollover crash near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.
According to Pa. State Police, 26-year-old Joseph Painter of Greensburg was driving in the outbound lanes of the Parkway East just before midnight when he lost control of his vehicle while trying to change lanes.
Police say Joseph Painter was speeding when his vehicle lost control and hit an embankment, causing the SUV to rollover and come to rest in the roadway.
Painter and the passenger who was in the vehicle with him were able to get out of the vehicle without assistance.
Painter was found to be driving while impaired and will face DUI charges.
It’s unclear if any additional charges will be filed.