By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who led police on a high-speed chase in Penn Hills this weekend is wanted after walking out of UPMC Mercy Hospital.
Penn Hills police said there is a warrant out for Mark Clements III on Monday.
Police said he was not under guard at the hospital, which was going to call law enforcement when he was released by doctors, but Clements walked out.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.