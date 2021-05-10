By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 2,399 new Coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,174,687 cases and 26,550 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 1,924 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 427 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 9,232,573 vaccine doses have been administered so far, 3,897,192 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 45.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Gov. Wolf recently said that once 70% of the population is vaccinated, the mask mandate will be lifted.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,467,488 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 71,232 cases among residents and 14,949 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,189 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 28,025 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

