PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt Panther standout basketball star and sophomore Justin Champagnie has officially entered the NBA Draft.

The announcement came on Monday from Champagnie.

Excited to see your development continue in the league. Always a Panther! pic.twitter.com/pKIdnazvIR — Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) May 10, 2021

“My parents and my family have been my biggest supporters and they have made a lot of sacrifices to help put me in this position,” Champagnie said in a release. “I am excited about the opportunity to pursue my NBA dreams and be in a position to pay them back for everything they have invested in me. The University of Pittsburgh has elevated me on and off the court. I love Coach Capel, the entire coaching staff and my teammates and will always be proud of the relationships I have built over the past two seasons.”

This means the end of Champagnie’s college career at Pitt, where he has won a number of awards and distinctions, including first team All-ACC and AP Honorable Mention All-America.

The Pitt Department of Athletics says this is the first time a player has left early for the NBA Draft since 2013.

Pitt Panthers Head Basketball Coach Jeff Capel called Champagnie “a terrific member of our program” and wished him luck with his pro career.

Champagnie’s intention to enter the NBA Draft has been anticipated for some time, with initial reports dating back all the way to March.

The 2021 NBA Draft will happen on July 29.