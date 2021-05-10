By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s that time of year when local growers start selling their goods and produce at farmers markets.
The first one is kicking off this afternoon in East Liberty from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It’s being held at N. Euclid Avenue and Broad Street in the Garland Parklet lot next to firehouse. It will run through Nov. 22.
The next farmers market will be on Wednesday in Carrick from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carrick Dairy District on Brownsville Road. That one runs through Nov. 24.
They will also be held Friday afternoons through November at Allegheny Commons Park on the North Side, and Sunday mornings in Squirrel Hill.
To find more information and the full schedule, visit this link.