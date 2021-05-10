By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are auctioning off game-worn jerseys for a good cause.
Bidding is now open for signed, game-worn jerseys from the Penguins game on May 6 in the “Jerseys For Warmth” auction.
Bid: https://t.co/IKTE8I4fzG pic.twitter.com/I7G706oK1U
That’s the game when Jeff Carter scored four goals against the Buffalo Sabres. The bid for his jersey is already over $1,000.
Sidney Crosby’s jersey has topped $2,000.
All proceeds benefit the Dollar Energy Fund, which helps local families maintain or restore basic utility service.
If you would like to place a bid, visit this link.