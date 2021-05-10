By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a woman spent another Mother’s Day without answers in the murder of her 21-year-old son, Pittsburgh Police are asking witnesses to come forward.

Police say Terrance Jones was found shot in a third-floor stairwell one August night in 2019.

Police say multiple people were in the immediate area at the time Jones was killed on the 2500 block of Chauncey Drive. Jones’ mother, Aletha Gray, is pleading with witnesses to come forward.

“I miss you son. I miss your smile, your presence. Your energy was like a magnet pulling people in. When you smiled it lit up the entire room. I love and miss you more and more every day. I know in my heart God is going to bring us justice! If you know anything that can help bring justice for my son Terrance Jones, please, please come forward,” Gray said in a Facebook post on police’s page.

Police say they’re still actively investigating Jones’ death. Homicide detectives are urging anyone with information to call 412-323-7161. They say all tips will be kept confidential.