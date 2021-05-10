CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We finally get a break from the rain today with only the lowest rain chances both today and tomorrow.

In fact, over the next seven days, I only have three days with a chance for rain.

Today and Tuesday, I have a 20% chance for rain. I also have a 30% chance for rain on Sunday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Besides that, things are looking dry.

Yesterday’s rain total in Pittsburgh came in at 1.17” of rain.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

That sets a new daily rain record for May 9th.

While rain chances will go down this week, temperatures will only slowly creep up to seasonal through the week.

In fact I have just one day on the seven day with temperatures above 70 degrees, and that comes on Sunday, day seven.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Highs today and on Tuesday likely won’t hit the 60 degree mark.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

I have Pittsburgh hitting 58 degrees today with a high also at 58 degrees on Tuesday.

Both days should see morning lows around 40 degrees with Tuesday morning likely being a couple of degrees cooler than today due to clear overnight skies.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Just a heads up, the third time just may be the charm for the KiNET-X sounding rocket mission launching from Wallops Flight Facility located on the eastern shore of Virginia.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

For the second time yesterday, the launch was scrubbed. If conditions are perfect and you have an unobstructed view to the southeast you may catch a glimpse of the rocket as it punches through the atmosphere.

Launch time is scheduled for 8:04 p.m. and if the launch occurs then you may be able to catch it lifting off between 8:05 and 8:06 if you look to the southeast. Good luck!

