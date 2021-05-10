PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We finally get a break from the rain today with only the lowest rain chances both today and tomorrow.

In fact, over the next seven days, I only have three days with a chance for rain.

Today and Tuesday, I have a 20% chance for rain. I also have a 30% chance for rain on Sunday.

Besides that, things are looking dry.

Yesterday’s rain total in Pittsburgh came in at 1.17” of rain.

That sets a new daily rain record for May 9th.

While rain chances will go down this week, temperatures will only slowly creep up to seasonal through the week.

In fact I have just one day on the seven day with temperatures above 70 degrees, and that comes on Sunday, day seven.

Highs today and on Tuesday likely won’t hit the 60 degree mark.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 58 degrees today with a high also at 58 degrees on Tuesday.

Both days should see morning lows around 40 degrees with Tuesday morning likely being a couple of degrees cooler than today due to clear overnight skies.

Just a heads up, the third time just may be the charm for the KiNET-X sounding rocket mission launching from Wallops Flight Facility located on the eastern shore of Virginia.

For the second time yesterday, the launch was scrubbed. If conditions are perfect and you have an unobstructed view to the southeast you may catch a glimpse of the rocket as it punches through the atmosphere.

Launch time is scheduled for 8:04 p.m. and if the launch occurs then you may be able to catch it lifting off between 8:05 and 8:06 if you look to the southeast. Good luck!

