By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER (KDKA) — Beginning next Wednesday, Butler Health System will reduce the hours of operation at its COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The reduction in hours comes due to fewer people making reservations.

The clinic at the Clearview Mall will be shifting hours starting on May 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Both the Clearview Mall clinic and the Clarion Hospital clinic accept appointments and walk-ins.

For a full list of hours and to make an appointment, click here.