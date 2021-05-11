By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER (KDKA) — Beginning next Wednesday, Butler Health System will reduce the hours of operation at its COVID-19 vaccine clinic.READ MORE: Allegheny County Council Expected To Vote On Police Body Camera Legislation
The reduction in hours comes due to fewer people making reservations.READ MORE: Baldwin Health Center Hosts Dog Parade
The clinic at the Clearview Mall will be shifting hours starting on May 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Both the Clearview Mall clinic and the Clarion Hospital clinic accept appointments and walk-ins.MORE NEWS: 95-Year-Old Cecil Lockhart Becomes Oldest Organ Donor In U.S. History
For a full list of hours and to make an appointment, click here.