By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Carnegie Mellon University will require all students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in the fall.
CMU officials say the COVID-19 vaccine will join the list of immunizations and vaccines required for full-time incoming students to the Pittsburgh campus. Students will be required to provide documentation of their vaccination before the semester starts.
"Consistent with scientific evidence on the importance of vaccine adoption to control spread of the virus, to the extent permissible by law, Carnegie Mellon University will require all enrolled students to be vaccinated for COVID-19, effective this fall semester," university officials said in a letter.
They say there will be opportunities before the semester starts for students to get vaccinated. Medical and religious exemptions will be considered, and the university says it will release details on the process of requesting an exemption this summer.
The policy would apply to all undergraduate and graduate students in U.S.-based programs.
As for employees, CMU says it’s studying a potential requirement for Pittsburgh-based faculty and staff.