By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Doors Open Pittsburgh is planning guided walking tours throughout city neighborhoods this summer.

The first is this weekend with a tour of the murals of Oakland.

Other walking tours are scheduled in the Northside, East Liberty and downtown Pittsburgh.

Tickets are on sale now, and you do have to pre-register.