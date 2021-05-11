By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Doors Open Pittsburgh is planning guided walking tours throughout city neighborhoods this summer.
The first is this weekend with a tour of the murals of Oakland.
Other walking tours are scheduled in the Northside, East Liberty and downtown Pittsburgh.
Tickets are on sale now, and you do have to pre-register.