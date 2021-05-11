By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers have partnered with UPMC to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.READ MORE: Greene County Officials Looking For 2 Missing Teens, Uriah And Noah Mitchell
Jerome Bettis, Ryan Shazier, Will Allen and Franco Harris all recorded messages voicing their support of vaccination.
“I get to see my family again. I get to spend time with my friends, go out to eat and look forward to going to Steelers games soon,” Shazier said.READ MORE: Pennsylvania: 750,000 Children Expected To Become Eligible For Pfizer Vaccine
“And more importantly, for our Black and brown communities, the most vulnerable population that’s been impacted and devastated [by the virus]. So it gives them the chance to be safe,” Allen said.
“For me, getting the COVID-19 vaccine is critically important,” Bettis said, adding, “We all need to make this big play.”
“So protect your community and get vaccinated,” Harris said.MORE NEWS: Sheetz Raises Hourly Wages By $2 For All Employees Permanently, Introduces Summer Stimulus Program
The Steelers, Penguins and Pirates organizations have been very vocal about their support for COVID-19 vaccinations. All teams have partnered with local healthcare providers to run vaccination events in the last several months, and several players with the Pirates and Penguins have received the COVID-19 vaccine.