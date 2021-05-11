By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers have partnered with UPMC to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Jerome Bettis, Ryan Shazier, Will Allen and Franco Harris all recorded messages voicing their support of vaccination.

“I get to see my family again. I get to spend time with my friends, go out to eat and look forward to going to Steelers games soon,” Shazier said.

“And more importantly, for our Black and brown communities, the most vulnerable population that’s been impacted and devastated [by the virus]. So it gives them the chance to be safe,” Allen said.

“For me, getting the COVID-19 vaccine is critically important,” Bettis said, adding, “We all need to make this big play.”

“So protect your community and get vaccinated,” Harris said.

The Steelers, Penguins and Pirates organizations have been very vocal about their support for COVID-19 vaccinations. All teams have partnered with local healthcare providers to run vaccination events in the last several months, and several players with the Pirates and Penguins have received the COVID-19 vaccine.